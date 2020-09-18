Officers have made two more arrests as part of an investigation into the abuse of nine girls in Rotherham, alleged to have taken place around 17 to 20 years ago.

The officers, working as part of Operation Stovewood, made the arrests in South Yorkshire on 14th and 15th September.

Two men, both residents of Rotherham aged 36, were arrested about offences relating to the abuse of three girls in Rotherham who would have been aged 14/15 years at the time.

This means that 13 suspects, five of whom have been arrested in the last four weeks, have been arrested under this investigation.

Around 150 people have now been arrested as part of Operation Stovewood.