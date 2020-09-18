Two suspects have been charged following a robbery at a shop in Folkestone

Kent Police attended Cheriton High Street shortly after 6.30am on Friday 4 September 2020, following a report that cash and tobacco had been stolen from a shop after two people demanded money from the till. Stuart Girt, 41, and Melissa Goldstone, 36, have now both been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article. Mr Girt, of Valebrook Close, Folkestone, and Ms Goldstone, of St Andrews Close, Folkestone, appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 17 September. They were both remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 19 October.