Two people have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after officers carried out a warrant in Southampton.

This morning (Friday, 18 September), officers from Southampton’s High Harm Team executed the warrant at an address in Cranbury Avenue, Southampton.

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized.

A 20-year-old man from Southampton and an 18-year-old man from London were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drugs.

They are currently in police custody. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police Sergeant Allan Dineley from Southampton’s High Harm Team said: “I’d like to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to tackle drugs supply in Southampton and keep our communities safe.

“You can help by telling us what is happening where you live. Any information received will help us to build a better intelligence picture and target our resources.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.