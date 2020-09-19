Officers investigating the death of a dog walker in Tonbridge have renewed an appeal for witnesses and are looking to trace a person seen using a camera phone who may have important information.

At around 9.15pm on Thursday 6 August 2020, the body of a man aged in his 50s was found by a member of the public on the A2014 Pembury Road.

He had been walking his dog, which was unharmed. The man had suffered injuries consistent with being involved in a collision, but no vehicle stopped at the scene.

A small hatchback car believed to be linked to the collision was found unattended by police the following day. It had sustained damage and was left in a sports ground car park at the end of Darenth Avenue.

Officers now believe that when it entered the car park a number of witnesses may have been in the area, who they are keen to speak to.

PC Dawn Smith, of the Kent Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: ‘We are urging members of the public to cast their minds back to this day. It was a very warm summer’s evening and there may have been several people socialising around what is a popular recreational area.

‘From our enquiries we know that there was at least one person stood close to entrance of the car park where there is an overhead metal height restriction. As the car, which we recovered, went past them we believe they were taking photos on their phone, possibly selfies.

‘If you may have been in the area or know anyone else that could have been there please don’t hesitate to contact us. Any information, no matter how small it seems, could be very important.’

A local man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on 7 August, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains bailed, pending further enquiries.

Anybody with information should call the appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference HW/DS/68/20 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk