Car turns into fire ball on the M20 in Kent as all traffic is held

Police and Highways England have held traffic on the M20 this afternoon after a car turned into a fireball.

The blaze broke out in vehicle just before junction 10 on the London bound carriageway approaching Ashford.

Stationary traffic is stretching back from junction 11 of the A20 near Hythe and Westenhanger, to junction 10 at Hythe Road, Ashford south.

Many drivers have slowed on the coast bound carriage to rubber neck the wreckage.

The driver manages to pull on tot he hard shoulder before the blaze took hold of the vehicle

Highways England say they expect traffic to be back to normal conditions by 5pm