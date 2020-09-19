 Car turns into fire ball on the M20 in Kent as all traffic is held – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent M20

Car turns into fire ball on the M20 in Kent as all traffic is held

September 19, 2020
1 Min Read

Police and Highways England have held traffic  on the M20 this afternoon after a car  turned into a fireball.

 

The blaze broke out in vehicle  just before junction 10 on the London bound carriageway approaching Ashford.

Stationary traffic is stretching back from junction 11 of the A20 near Hythe and Westenhanger, to junction 10 at Hythe Road, Ashford south.

Many drivers have slowed on the coast bound carriage to rubber neck the wreckage.

 

The driver manages to pull on tot he hard shoulder before the blaze took hold of the vehicle 

 

Highways England  say they expect traffic to be back to  normal conditions by 5pm