Police have release images of a number of men wanted in connection with the theft of dogs worth “about £50,000”.

Eight dogs were stolen from a kennels at Wilden in Bedfordshire on Sunday night, leaving the business owner “devastated”.

Det Insp Ian Holden of Bedfordshire Police said the men “may be able to assist with our investigation”.

A black Labrador, two cocker spaniels and four English spring spaniels were taken from the kennels.