The funeral of Corey Owen – one of four friends who lost their lives in the fatal road traffic collision in Derry Hill last month – will take place next week.

Corey’s funeral will be held on Monday 21st September. His family have arranged for the funeral cortege to drive through Calne to allow people to pay their respects.

It will travel along Oxford Rd from 10am, towards Tesco where Corey worked, then continuing down the bypass into School Rd, & through town onto the A4.

If members of the public wish to pay their final respects as the cortege drives past, his family have urged people to ensure they are adhering to social distancing and do not gather in groups of more than six.

A celebration of Corey’s life will take place after the service, but this is by invitation only to ensure it can be held safely at a Covid-secure venue.

Inspector James Brain of Wiltshire Police said “We completely understand that those who knew and loved Corey would want to be able to come together to remember him and pay their last respects.

“However, we would urge those attending to do so in a safe way, following Covid19 guidelines & ensuring it does not pose a risk to public health.

“The town will see four funerals over the coming weeks, and I know this period of mourning will be very difficult for those having to say goodbye to much-loved sons, brothers and friends.

“However, the last thing anyone wants is for this to lead to an outbreak of Covid19 in the town, so I would urge everyone – particularly young people in Calne – to be mindful of social distancing and the current Government restrictions.”

Terence Herbert, Chief Executive, Wiltshire Council, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the four young men who lost their lives in this tragic accident – this is such a devastating time for those involved.

“Due to COVID-19 these are unprecedented times and we understand this makes it even more difficult for those grieving loved ones. Understandably the family and friends of Corey, Jordan, Matthew, and Ryan want to celebrate their lives and we’ve worked with the police to help them do this as safely as possible.”