Two suspected burglars have been charged after goods were stolen from an opticians shop in Dover.

Kent Police was contacted on Tuesday 14 July 2020 and it was reported that more than £4,000-worth of designer glasses had been taken from the store in Biggin Street overnight.

Following an investigation, Karol Timinski, 29, and Christian Kuzma, 39, have both been charged with burglary.

The two men, who are both of Folkestone Road, Dover, have been bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 4 December 2020.