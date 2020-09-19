Police seized a large quantity of cash and cocaine during a drugs warrant yesterday (16 September), and have charged a man in connection with this.

During the warrant, which took place at an address in Albert Street, officers seized approximately £17,000 in cash, as well as cocaine with an estimated street value of £20,000.

As part of our investigation, Antonio Panayi, aged 28 years, of Albert Street in Gosport, has been charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and two counts of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (18 September).

Tackling county lines and its consequences is a national law enforcement priority. Hampshire police, along with other police forces and partners, work extensively to identify and target the most serious perpetrators.