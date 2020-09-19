Officers stopped a vehicle on A2 near Gravesend and arrested for a man on suspicion of murder

Police investigating the murder of 47-year-old John Avers in Dagenham have made four arrests.

Officers stopped a vehicle with the assistance of colleagues from Kent Police on the A2 near Gravesend, at around 11.30pm on Friday, 18 September.

One man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a north London police station.

Two women were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They have since been released under investigation.

On Saturday, 19 September a second man aged 58 was arrested on suspicion of murder. He was detained in Southend-on-Sea and remains in custody at a police station in Essex.

John’s family have been informed.

Police were called to a car park in Whalebone Lane South at 23:43hrs on Sunday, 13 September, to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. The 47-year-old was found seriously injured and died at the scene a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found that John died from multiple injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8443/13Sep. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.