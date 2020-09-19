Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 80s sadly died following a collision in Petersfield yesterday afternoon 17th September.

The collision, involving a black Ford Ranger and blue Nissan Micra, took place around 4.10pm on the B2070 London Road, adjacent to Adhurst Farm around 300 metres from the junction for the A272 Mihdurst Road.

Sadly, the driver of the Micra, an 86-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from Roads Policing Unit are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision.

They are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage of the incident or the moments leading up to it.