A schoolgirl hit by a bus on Townley Road, Bexleyheath, around at 3.20pm on Friday afternoon. Paramedics from the LAS and The an Air ambulance attended and treated the girl.

An investigation has been launched by the Met Roads Policing. A road closure was kept in place for over seven hours whilst police crash investigators examine the scene.

The student who attends a local school is said to still be in a London hospital