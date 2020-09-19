A violent youth associated to gangs stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death during rush hour at a busy commuter station has today been convicted of murder.

A 17-year-old was found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey in London today (18 September) following a two week trial.

On 27 January, the victim, Louis Johnson, was travelling through East Croydon station with a friend shortly before 4.30pm in the afternoon.

The 17-year-old approached Louis and his friend on the overbridge of the station, pulling out a large ‘zombie’ knife concealed in his trousers.

He used this to stab Louis once through the chest. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Louis very sadly died at the scene as a result of his injury.

The teenager forced his way through the barrier immediately after the attack, and CCTV shows him running out of the station still clutching the murder weapon in his hand.

He handed himself into police two days later having travelled to Chichester. He had shaved off his long hair during this time in an apparent attempt to disguise his appearance.

Three days after the incident, a knife matching the description of the murder weapon was recovered in a chicken shop in Tooting.

He will be sentenced on 16 October.

British Transport Police Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “It’s frankly unthinkable that anyone would think to commit such a horrific and brazen act of violence, let alone in broad daylight at a busy station full of commuters and school children.

“Louis was only sixteen with his whole life ahead of him, and he’s left a heartbroken family behind who are understandably still trying to come to terms with their loss.

“I would personally like to thank the brave witnesses who not only helped to save Louis’s life but then showed the courage to come to court and relive the harrowing events of that Monday afternoon”

“While no verdict or prison sentence will ever be justice enough for them, I hope they can take some comfort in the fact that the individual has today been convicted and will now be spending a significant number of years in prison.”