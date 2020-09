The men were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court to seven years imprisonment each (a total of 35 years):

Five men have been jailed for firearms offences after officers recovered two loaded semi-automatic firearms from a vehicle in east London.

The men were sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 18 September to seven years imprisonment each (a total of 35 years):

– Charles Junior Frimpong, 23 of Pinner Park Gardens, Harrow;

– Riccardo Christophe, 29 of Albion Road, Hackney;

– Abdul Noor, 23 of Crystal Way, Dagenham;

– Korey Lawrence, 25 of Bethune Road, Hackney;

– Jahvon Robinson, 22 of Manchester Road, Tower Hamlets.

They were all found guilty of conspiracy to possess two firearms and conspiracy to possess ammunition on Wednesday, 4 March following a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

On Monday, 11 February 2019 at about 7.50pm armed officers attempted to stop a silver Vauxhall Astra in Ewhurst Close, E1, as a result of a proactive police operation.

However, as officers approached the vehicle, five male occupants decamped and sprinted from the scene, leaving the engine running. One of the males was seen by officers to discard a firearm as they were chased.

Frimpong, Lawrence and Noor were chased, detained and arrested by officers at the scene.

The driver, Christophe, was able to evade capture but he handed himself in to an east London police station a few hours later at 21:50hrs. He admitted to the station officer that he was driving the vehicle.

Officers searched the abandoned vehicle and surrounding area and found two semi-automatic firearms – one inside a rucksack on the front passenger seat and one on the floor near to the car, which the man had discarded earlier. Both weapons, 8mm modified hand guns, were loaded and one had the hammer cocked to fire.

A balaclava along with a box containing plastic latex gloves were also recovered.

During their interviews, all four denied knowing anything about the firearms. They were all subsequently charged the next day.

Detectives carried out a number of enquiries and identified Robinson as the fifth occupant of the car. He was arrested on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 and charged the next day.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler, from Specialist Crime, said: “Firearms have absolutely no place on our streets. I hope this sentence deters others from carrying firearms and highlights that those who think they are above the law will be brought to justice.

“I have no doubt that the firearms recovered would have been used to cause serious or even fatal injuries in the hands of those convicted or others.

“I would like to thank my team, supported by firearm officers, for their dedication and commitment in removing illegally held firearms from the streets of London. Both firearms were loaded and thankfully police action on the day prevented them from being discharged.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority and I want the public to be reassured that even during these challenging times, a great deal of work is continuing to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice and take weapons off the streets.”