police are appealing for your help to find four dogs which have been taken from their home in Thorrington, Colchester

It was reported that sometime between 4pm and 6.30pm on Sunday 13 September, entry had been forced into kennels at the back of a farm on Hall Lane.

A black coloured Spingador, a liver coloured Cocker Spaniel with a white chest and two liver and white coloured Springer Spaniels were stolen.

Investigating Officer PC Matt Hall said:

“They are all working dogs. They have never worn a collar and would look very uncomfortable or unhappy on a lead – they are simply not use to it.

“The Spingador looks like a black Labrador and one of the Springer Spaniels has a mole on his left eyelid.

“All of the dogs are male.

“We’re asking anyone who has seen dogs matching this description since Sunday 13 September to get in contact with us.

“We’re also keen to speak to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw or heard any unusual or suspicious activity.”

You can also call 101, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers, completely anonymously.

When providing any information, please reference investigation 42/147667/20.

PC Hall added:

“No matter how small or insignificant you think your information, please report it to us.

“It could make a difference and help us to return the dogs to their owner.”