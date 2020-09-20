Police are appealing for information after a teenager was seriously injured at a park in Dominion Road, Worthing.

The 13-year-old local boy was approached by four other teenage boys who asked if they could push him on the swing pictured in the above image, which he agreed to.

Shortly afterwards, he fell from the swing onto ground, and sustained serious leg and pelvic injuries which are potentially life-changing.

The incident occurred at the park known as ‘Kitty’s Field’ about 3.30pm on Tuesday 8 September.

A passing member of public assisted the victim at the scene until the ambulance service arrived and took him to hospital, where he remains at this time.

The group reportedly involved were all white and aged between 13 and 15. One of them is described as being tanned, of medium build, with dark blond hair in a ‘curtains’ style, wearing a grey Nike T-shirt.

Investigating officer, David Mullins, said: “We are keen to speak to the boys involved, and anyone who saw what happened, to establish the full circumstances and to determine whether any offences have been committed.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 401 of 17/09.”