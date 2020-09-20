A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death in Paul Morgan

A man who was stabbed to death in Liverpool on Saturday has been named as Paul Morgan, 39, was stabbed to death in Prince William Street, Dingle

A post mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who can assist is asked to contact @MerPolCC or 101 quoting ref. 20000568640. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.