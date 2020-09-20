A teenager who drove a stolen car at up to 120mph while attempting to evade police has been sentenced for a spate of burglaries

Leo Munns, 19, was wanted for burglaries in Rosewood Close, Colchester, on 16 February this year and Chalks Road and Yew Close in Witham on 21 and 22 February.

Cars were stolen from each house, including a BMW, which officers spotted in Benfleet on 26 February.

Munns was driving and failed to stop, and fled along the A13 towards London at speeds of up to 120mph with police in pursuit.

Officers used a stinger to bring the BMW to a stop, but Munns got out and ran off towards Dagenham.

The car had been stolen during the Chalks Road burglary and was on false number plates.

Munns had left behind his mobile phone, which contained text messages discussing the BMW, and an Audi that had been stolen from Yew Close.

Investigations showed the phone was at the location of all three burglaries at the times they were committed.

He was arrested on 19 March during a roads policing operation targeting criminals using the roads.

He was in a car that was stopped on the A130 at Boreham Interchange following information it was linked to crime.

Munns, of Crittall Road, Witham, appeared at Basildon Crown Court on 14 September where he admitted conspiracy to burgle.

He also admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on the A13 in Basildon on 26 February.

He was sentenced to a three year detention and training order and banned from driving for four years and nine months.

Detective Constable Gemma White, of Braintree CID, said: “Munns had no regard for the distress he caused the victims of his crimes, and thought he could get away from police.

“He was wrong and the strength of the evidence we had meant he had no option but to admit the offences in court.