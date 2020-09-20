A woman in her 30s, was assaulted by a man in the park before he left the area

The incident took place sometime after 2am yesterday morning (19/09) in St Mark’s Park just outside the town centre.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was assaulted by an unknown man in the park before he left the area.

The suspect is described as having dark skin, approximately 5ft 5ins tall, slim and wearing a black leather jacket.

Before and after the incident, the woman was assisted or approached by three separate members of the public – all men – and we are appealing for them to get in contact with us.

We believe she was first approached by a man in the Cricklade Road area who then walked with her to St Mark’s Park where the incident later occurred.

We understand a second man then approached the suspect and victim when they argued in the park and offered assistance.

A short time after the offence occurred, a third male helped the woman and took her to the MacDonalds on Great Western Way and bought her some food before organising a taxi home for her.

We would like to reassure the public that our enquiries are progressing and the victim is continuing to receive support from our officers.

If you are any of the members of public described or have any information relating to this incident, please contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number 54200094577 and ask for Swindon CID.