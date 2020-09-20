Appeal to find missing person Alexander from Abbotts Ann?

Police are asking Can you help us find missing Alexander Hayter from Abbotts Ann?

The 21-year-old was last seen leaving his home address in Manor Close, Abbotts Ann around 3pm yesterday afternoon (September 18).

Since then, he has not been in contact with his family, which is out of character, and they are extremely worried about his welfare.

Officers have been making enquiries as to his whereabouts and we are appealing to the public to help us locate Alexander.

He is described as being around 6ft 1inch tall, of medium build and clean shaven.

Alexander was last seen wearing a blue Nike baseball cap, dark jacket and dark trousers. It is also believed he will have had on a green t-shirt and trainers.

If you have seen Alexander, or see him this evening, then please contact us.

We believe he will be in the Abbotts Ann or Andover area, but he also has links to Nottingham.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200363202.