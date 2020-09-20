Police have confirmed that a murder investigation is underway following an incident in Toxteth this afternoon, Saturday, 19 September.

At 4.30pm, officers were called to Prince William Street following reports a man had sustained a stab wound to his chest.

Emergency services attended and the victim, a man in his 30’s, was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A man in his 20’s has been detained and will be taken for questioning.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported at this time.

Officers remain in the area to speak to witnesses and carry out further enquiries and anyone with information is asked to get in touch.

Detective Superintendent Dave McCaughrean said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in Prince William Street or the surrounding area, and witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour to please get in touch.

“A man has tragically lost his life and at this stage, we are treating the incident as targeted, however an investigation is now underway to establish the full circumstances.”

A scene is in place and anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 quoting ref. 20000568640 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.