A man has been jailed for drug and weapon offences in Aylesbury.

Cyruss Francis, aged 34 of Friarage Road, Aylesbury was found guilty by a unanimous jury at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (18/9).

He was convicted of possession with intent to supply ‘crack’ cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, possession of a knife and possession of cannabis.

Francis was acting suspiciously in Friarscroft Way and was detained by plain clothed police officers at around 8.20pm on 11 March 2020. He was found to have a quantity of drugs and a knife. A property was also searched on Friarage Road and cannabis was seized.

He was sentenced to five years and four months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laurie Twine of the Stronghold Team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a very successful case against a man who not only had a knife but also was found guilty of possession with intent to supply two class A drugs.

“Tackling drugs supply is always a top priority for Thames Valley Police, and we will actively seek to disrupt organised drug supply to protect our communities.

“Through our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We need and appreciate the support of the public with this, and would always ask you to report any information you have about drugs in our communities.”

