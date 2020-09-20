George Collison was last seen in the Grange Road area of Gillingham at around 11am on Saturday

Police in Kent are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man reported missing from Medway.

George Collison, 28, was last seen in the Grange Road area of Gillingham at around 11am on Saturday 19 September 2020 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Mr Collision is described as being 6ft 1in, with short brown hair and a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, grey shorts and grey Jordan trainers, and is believed to have driven into the Mousehill area of Surrey in his green Skoda Octavia at around 4.10pm the same day.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 19-1618.