Man from Southend jailed for child sex offences

Police say, a man from Southend has been jailed for three years for child sex offences.

Wayne Daykin, 26, of Queens Road, Southend, received three-year concurrent sentences for two counts of inciting a boy to engage in sexual activity and two 12-month concurrent sentences for assaulting a girl by touching.

At Basildon Crown Court on Thursday 10 September he was also made subject of a 10-year sexual harm protection order and was put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

The sentence follows reports that in April 2019 he made attempts to get a boy to expose himself and forcibly undressed and exposed a girl.

We arrested Daykin on 4 September 2019 before securing charges against him.

Investigating officer DC Adam Clarke, of South Child Abuse Investigations Team, said:

“Both children – a teenage boy and a girl aged under 10 – bravely spoke out against Daykin.

“I want to thank them for their courage and for assisting us in our investigations.

“Daykin is a predator who made demands of vulnerable, young people, for his own sexual gratification.

“Thankfully, the victims quickly alerted their loved ones who called police.

“Daykin has been sent to prison for his actions and he has been made subject of two orders that will restrict his activities and his movements once he is released.”