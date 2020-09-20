Police say they are aware of comments circulating on social media suggesting that a man taken unwell at a protest in #TrafalgarSquare yesterday had died. This is not the case.

Officers attempted to speak with the man after a traffic cone was thrown towards them.

The man ran from police but was detained. As he was being arrested, he became unwell.

He was taken by the LAS to a south London hospital for treatment and was subsequently released back into police custody.

He remains there having been arrested on suspicion of assault on police and possession of Class A drugs.

As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and a fast time review of the officers’ body worn video will be carried out.

A total of 32 arrests were made in total yesterday for various offences. More info: