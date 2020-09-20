Officers were called following reports of a man in the road with serious head injuries. Sadly the man in his 50s passed away at the scene

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian died on Walton Bridge Road in Shepperton earlier this evening (19 September).

Officers were called shortly before 8pm this evening following reports of a man in the road with serious head injuries. Sadly the man in his 50s passed away at the scene and his family have been informed.

Walton Bridge Road is currently closed and expected to remain closed whilst we determine the circumstances.

Sergeant Ben Grilli from Surrey’s Road Policing Unit said “We are investigating the possibility that this was a fail to stop collision. It is early stages of the investigation and we currently have two people in custody in connection with this but we are appealing to anyone who may have seen something or have any further information to get in contact.

“Did you see a vehicle driving erratically in the area or have any dashcam footage which could assist? Please contact us as soon as possible.”

If you have any information which could help, please contact Surrey Police by calling us on 101 quoting crime reference number PR/P20220327