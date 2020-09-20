Officers investigating a burglary at an address in Cromwell Road, Basingstoke, on Friday 28 August, are keen to speak with this man in connection with the incident.

It was reported two men entered the address just after 8.30pm with weapons and assaulted the occupants.

A third man is believed to have bee waiting outside for them in a vehicle.

One of the occupants, a woman in her 40s, has suffered serious head injuries as a result and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

It is believed the men then left the address and got into a nearby white car before leaving the area.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to identify the man in this e-fit and speak with him in connection with their enquiries.

Do you recognise him?