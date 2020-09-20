Police seize dog that is alleged to have been dangerously out of control in a public place

There have been two reports of the animal attacking other dogs, according to Police.

The first incident occurred at 11am on September 1 at Brighton Hill Sports Pavilion in Gershwin Road. The dog, a Labrador Assistance Dog, sustained a puncture wound to its neck as well as muscular injuries, which required veterinary treatment. The dog’s 31 year old owner also received injuries to her hands as she tried to separate them.

The second incident occurred between 6.45am and 7.15am in Hatch Warren Way. The 32 year old owner was walking her Labrador when it was attacked by the other dog which was off the lead. It sustained bites to its neck which also required treatment by a vet.

The animal has been confirmed to be an American Bulldog – not a prohibited breed.

If you have any information about these incidents, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200336372.

The seized dog currently remains in secure kennels. Its owner is due to be interviewed in due course.