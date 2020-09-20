It’s with a heavy heart that SARAID sadly announces the passing of our dear friend and team medical manager Simon Woodmore. He passed away peacefully on Saturday 19 Sept with his wife, children and other family members by his side, having suffered a stroke earlier in the week.

Our deepest heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to Simon’s family, friends and colleagues and no words can express the sorrow we feel at this time. Simon’s unexpected passing leaves the world, in general a little dimmer. SARAID has lost one of its “family in orange”.

Simon you touched many lives, you made a difference. The world just won’t be the same without you. We are thankful and privileged to be able to call you ‘Friend’, you were always the calm in the storm.

Simon had been an operational member of SARAID’s International Response Team (USAR) for almost 10 years and had taken on the role of team medical manager as well as representing us as a well-respected member of the UN INSARAG Medical Working Group; Add to this the fact of Simon’s full time day job as a manager with LAS HART, a vicar, prison chaplain and humanitarian work he did with other charitable groups, Simon really was a role model, epitomising exactly what it means to be a truly devoted humanitarian, to us all.