A Drug dealer caught by CCTV operators in Chelmsford jailed

Taylor previously received a suspended sentence on 3 March 2020 for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

At around 4.20pm on Monday 10 August, Chelmsford City Council’s CCTV team raised concerns with us about drug activity behind the Chelmsford Canoe Club.

Police quickly attended the scene and searched Taylor before finding two mobile phones and money.

The CCTV operator noticed that Taylor had a package in his trousers and a further search was completed.

We found 25 wraps hidden within a small bag containing class A drugs.

Investigating officer, PC James Nickless, of Chelmsford’s Community Policing Team, said: “Following excellent partnership work with the City Council’s CCTV team, we attended the location and detained Taylor ahead of a search.

“We found phones and cash before being informed that he had hidden drugs down his trousers. A further search revealed 25 wraps of class A drugs.

“Taylor has already been put before a court this year for drug dealing and he was given a suspended sentence in order to complete rehabilitation.

“He was found dealing drugs just two months after having his tag removed and clearly showed no regard for his previous conviction or the community of Chelmsford.

“Drug dealing is harmful to our communities and funds the exploitation of others. Taylor will now spend time in prison for his actions.”