Witness appeal following serious collision on Briddlesford Road, Isle of Wight

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the Isle of Wight last night (Thursday 17 September).

Between 9pm and 9.15pm, a blue Citroen C1 left the carriageway on Briddlesford Road between Downend and Wootton, near the Combley Road junction.

The car came to rest in a field and the driver, a 19-year-old man from Sandown, suffered serious injuries for which he is still receiving hospital treatment.

Did you witness this incident at all, or see anything immediately prior? Did you see any other vehicles at the location in addition to the Citroen?

Perhaps you were driving through and caught something on Dash Cam.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44200361329.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org