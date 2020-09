Police have appealed for information to solve a cold case murder which happened in 1967.

19-year-old Aircraftswoman Rita Ellis was murdered at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire.

If you have suspicions about who may have been involved in Rita’s murder then contact us. Just give us the name of who you suspect, we don’t need any of your personal details.

Call 101 or email helprita@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk