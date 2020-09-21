A 17-year-old boy, from Reading, who cannot be named for legal reasons has been charged

A boy has been charged with Section 18 GBH and possession of an offensive weapon, following an incident in Reading.

The 17-year-old boy, from Reading, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Sunday (20/9) and has subsequently been charged today (21/9) with Section 18 GBH and possession of an offensive weapon.

The charges are in connection with an incident which occurred in Coley Avenue on Saturday (19/9), during which a 44-year-old man sustained stab wounds.

The boy will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (22/9).