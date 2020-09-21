An investigation is ongoing, led by the Central South Command Unit after a shooting
September 21, 2020
1 Min Read
Police were called at just before midnight on 20 September to Blenheim Gardens #Lambeth#SW2 to reports of a shooting. A man in his 20s found with a gunshot injury to his arm. Condition is not life-threatening. No arrests at this time.
An investigation is ongoing, led by the Central South Command Unit. Witnesses or those with information is asked to call -101 ref CAD 8904/20 Sept.