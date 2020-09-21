A 14-year-old girl who died following a fatal collision in St Helens on Saturday, 19 September has been named as Courtney Ellis from Haydock.

Courtney’s mum, Angela, has issued the following tribute:

“Courtney was a bubbly girl, who loved to be around friends and family, she was so loveable and protective of her peers. Courtney wanted to be a midwife and was ready to start knuckling down in school to achieve good grades as she realised it was what she needed to do to be able to go on to further things once leaving school, she had so much potential.

“Courtney is like me, her mum, when it comes to emotional feelings. We could cry at watching soaps, she would cry at animal films if they were sad ones, so if she knew that this had happened and wouldn’t be able to see all of us she would be so heart broken. All her family are devastated and can’t believe that she has been taken away from us, I her mum gave birth to her not knowing she would only have 14 years’ worth of a life and I wish that I could of done more and gave more so that she could of fulfilled so much more before she passed.

“No parent should outlive their child. Morgan, her sister, is finding it hard to cope as she was best friends with Courtney and they did everything together, they could argue like cat and dog but they loved each other so much, Courtney was so protective of Morgan and she was younger than her but that was just Courtney’s personality. All her friends say how funny she was and polite and kind and to hear that makes me proud that I brought a beautiful human being up.

“Courtney has two younger siblings Roman and Harper who she adored and they will be reminded of Courtney every day, Roman loved playing with Courtney as she would act silly and her laugh whilst doing so would make you laugh it was so catching. I will make sure they remember her through pictures and videos. Me, Phil (her step dad), Morgan, Roman, Harper, Grandad Paul, Sarah and Debbie (her aunts) are finding this so hard and are going to miss her so much, I can’t get my head around this. We love you so much Courtney.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to get in touch.

The two males arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting ref. 20000569277. Alternatively you can contact the Roads Policing Unit on 0151 777 5747