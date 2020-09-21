The 43-year-old left the Holiday Garden Inn hotel in Brunswick Square, #Birmingham , at about 7am on Saturday (19 September) and has not been seen since.

Damir, who lives in #Norwich , was in the city for a work conference. He did not take any of his personal belongings with him and Police are growing concerned for his welfare.

He is described as about 5ft 9in tall, of stocky build, with dark brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue jumper, blue jeans and black trainers.