 Delays are likely on approach to the closures on the A1089 after collision – UKNIP
BREAKING ESSEX Orsett Heath

Delays are likely on approach to the closures on the A1089 after collision

September 21, 2020
1 Min Read

A1089 is closed northbound and blocked southbound between the A126 (Asda Roundabout) and the A13 (Orsett Heath) due to a collision Essex police are in attendance. Traffic is being diverted via local roads by emergency services at scene. Delays are likely on approach to the closures, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes