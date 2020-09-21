Police responded to concerns for the safety of a man in a flat on the Upper Lewes Road, Brighton, at 1.40pm on Monday (21 September).

Firearms officers and the police helicopter went to the scene. However it was established that no one was in the property and the man was later located in London Road. As he was detained on suspicion of possession of a firearm, he resisted arrest and was further arrested for assaulting a police officer. He is now in custody. A suspected firearm was later found at the address.

The officer who was assaulted sustained minor injuries.

The Upper Lewes Road which was closed while the incident was ongoing has now reopened. Chief Inspector Roy Hodder said: “We would like to thank the public for their patience while we worked to resolve the incident.”