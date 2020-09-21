Police in Chichester have issued a description of a young woman they want to interview about an incident which involved a vicious attack on a police officer.

The woman is described as white, in her late teens, of slim build, with long blonde hair. She was wearing white jeans, a grey top and knee high black boots.

The 31-year-old Constable was attacked in Chichester city centre when he went to the scene of a street fight to help some other young women who were being attacked in East Street shortly after 10pm on Friday 11 September.

After being assaulted he pursued the offending group on foot into nearby South Pallant where he was again attacked, being punched and kicked.

Fortunately three teenagers who were present directed other officers quickly to the scene and three boys aged 16 and a girl aged 15 were arrested on suspicion of assault. Two of the boys and the girl were also arrested on suspicion of obstructing police.

The injured officer was taken to St Richards Hospital and although he was allowed home later that night, he is still recovering from his injuries and is not yet fit to resume his duties.

Several other people were treated at hospital.

After being interviewed two of the boys and the girl were released on police bail until 5 October while enquiries continue. The other boy was released without charge.

Chief Inspector Jon Carter said: “This was an attack on a police officer doing his duty. Thankfully other young people, to whom we are very grateful, directed his colleagues to his location and one of them also assisted the officer detain one of the suspects. Their actions undoubtedly prevented further injuries to the officer.

“His colleagues reacted very swiftly and made arrests, following which further enquiries are now being carried out.”

Anyone who can help identify the woman described by police, or who has any other information about this incident can contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1468 of 14/09.