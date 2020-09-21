Four women reported they had been approached by a man who carried out the assault

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a series of sexual assaults on females in Wanstead.

The incidents happened during the late afternoon of Thursday, 17 September in the vicinity of Roding Valley Park and the River Roding in Wanstead.

Four women reported they had been approached by a man who carried out the assaults

The man was described as black, aged 17-20 years, 5ft 10ins to 6ft, slim build with brown eyes.

He was wearing a durag (A type of head scarf) and dark clothing.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone else who may have been approached by the man.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the East Area Command Unit.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the inquiry, he was charged with one matter and released under investigation for three others.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Tachauer said: “My team of Detectives are continuing to progress this investigation and I would encourage anyone who saw a man matching the description in the area to call police.

“Importantly, if anyone has been a victim too, and not reported to police, I would please ask you to come forward. I have a dedicated and specialist team of detectives who will be able to assist and support you.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 Please quote CAD 6920/17SEP.