It’s been established the suspects broken into the back of the premises and made off with five deactivated firearms. All have been used as props in various James Bond films

Detectives investigating a burglary in Enfield where five guns from James Bond films were stolen are appealing for witnesses following the release of new information on the BBC’s Crimewatch. On Monday, 23 March at approximately 8pm, police were called to reports of a burglary in progress at a house on Aldersbrook Avenue, EN1.

The suspects were disturbed by neighbours and left the scene before officers arrived.

They are believed to have jumped through an open window before fleeing in a silver vehicle. Officers carried out enquiries and established the suspects had broken into the back of the premises and made off with five deactivated firearms. All had been used as props in various James Bond films.

The stolen weapons are described as: – One Beretta ‘Cheetah’ Auto Pistol, serial number H02641Y – featured in Die Another Day; – One Walter PP, serial number 146872 – featured in A View to a Kill; – One Revolver Smith and Weston 44 Magnum, serial number N60304 – featured in Live & Let Die; – One Beretta ‘Tomcat’ Auto pistol, serial number DAA264306 – featured in Die Another Day; – One Llama 22 cal. Serial number 271915 – featured in Die Another Day. The suspects are described as three white men with eastern European accents. They were all wearing dark clothing and face coverings. Police have today released CCTV which shows a vehicle parked on the street – where the offence took place – before the burglary. This vehicle has been identified as a silver Vauxhall Minerva. One of the firearms – the yellow-handed Llama pistol – was subsequently recovered by a member of the public in a field near to Roydon Railway Station in Essex in April. Enquiries to locate the four outstanding firearms on ongoing. Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, from North Area CID, is investigating the burglary. He said: “It has now been six months since the burglary and only one of the firearms has been recovered. Sadly, this has been severely rusted due to being exposed to the elements outdoors and its integrity destroyed. “We now have images of a vehicle that was parked near to the scene of the crime and appears to be carrying out reconnaissance in the area. “In scenes reminiscent of a James Bond movie you can even see the flash of a camera from the occupant engaged in the surveillance. I believe these individuals were involved in the crime, it was only a matter of minutes prior to the raid. “The firearms which were stolen are very distinctive and will almost certainly be recognised by the public and anyone who is offered them for sale. “The owner of these unique items is devastated, particularly in terms of the sentimental value – they were due to be showcased on display as part of a national exhibition. “I have provided photographs of the stolen firearms and provided the unique serial numbers. Many of these items are very unique. For example, the Magnum is the only one in the world ever made where the whole gun is finished in chrome. It has a six-and-a-half inch barrel and wood grips. The Walther PPK was the last gun used by Roger Moore in View to a Kill in a famous scene with Grace Jones who descends the Eiffel Tower on a parachute. “I would urge any members of the public that may have witnessed the suspects arriving and leaving, know where the firearms are now, or may have been offered these stolen items for sale, to come forward to my investigation team as a priority.” Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting CAD 5890/23Mar. Alternatively tweet @Met_CC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No arrests have been made.