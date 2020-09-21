Mohamed Kamara is due to appear Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday

Detectives investigating a rape in Ealing have charged a man.

Mohamed Kamara, 26 of The Ridgeway, Acton, has been charged with rape and unlawful wounding.

He is due to appear Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 September.

It follows an incident in which a 41-year-old woman was attacked in Brouncker Road , W3 on Thursday, 17 September.

She is being supported by specially trained officers.

Enquiries continue, led by the West Area Command Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD8959/17SEP. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.