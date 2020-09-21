CCTV images of two men have been released by Kent Police officers investigating the rape of a woman in Chatham.

The incident is reported to have taken place at a private address on 25 July 2020. A bank card is also understood to have been stolen from the victim and used in several fraudulent transactions in the Bromley area.

Following a thorough review of available evidence, which has included an analysis of CCTV, officers have identified two men who may have important information that can assist with enquiries.

Anyone who can identify the men in the images is asked to call Kent Police on 01634 792209 quoting reference 46/130140/20.