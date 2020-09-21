Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters were called to a fire at a warehouse on Argall Avenue in Leyton.

Most of the two floored warehouse, which was undergoing refurbishment, was damaged by the blaze. Firefighters cooled four gas cylinders to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

Station Commander Karl Smith was at the scene, he said: “On arrival crews faced a well developed fire with the ground, first and roof of the warehouse alight. They worked hard in hot conditions and made steady progress in bringing the blaze under control. It’s likely to be a protracted incident with crews remaining on scene throughout the morning.”

The Brigade was called at 1.27am and is was under control by 4.56am Fire crews from Leyton, Homerton, Walthamstow, Stoke Newington, Bethnal Green, Hornsey, Leytonstone ad Tottenham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.