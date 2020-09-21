Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a shed fire on Morland Road in Croydon.

A large shed was completely destroyed by fire. A small part of an adjacent bungalow and part of the roof of a neighbouring shed were also damaged in the blaze. Five oxygen cylinders were involved. Crews removed them from the large shed and cooled them to an ambient temperature because cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

One man self evacuated from the bungalow before the Brigade arrived. Fire crews helped around 36 residents and twelve members of staff to evacuate from a nearby care home as a precaution. No injuries are reported.

The Brigade was called at 1115am and the incident was under control by 1249pm Fire crews from Woodside, Croydon, West Norwood and Beckenham fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to be due to careless burning of waste materials.