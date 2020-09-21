Police have charged Mosin Quadir, 26, from Bradford, with possessing cocaine with intent to supply

Thirteen kilos of cocaine have been seized by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate after it was found hidden inside a gas canister in Queenborough.

Officers reported finding the class A substance after they stopped a van travelling in the Thompsett Way area at around 7.50pm on 15 September 2020.

On 17 September, as part of enquiries, officers charged Mosin Quadir, 26, of Durham Terrace, Bradford, with possessing cocaine with intent to supply and acquiring criminal property.

He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 18 September and has been remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 16 October.