Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help in tracing a woman who is missing from home.
35-year-old Nicola Charnock, also known as Siana Bieber, was last seen in Geneva Road, Fairfield, on Tuesday, 8 September.
Nicola is described as a white female, around 5ft 2in tall, of thin build, with dark brown hair.
She has a tattoo on her left arm that says ‘Steven and Jessica’ and a tattoo of a heart on her back.
It is unknown what Nicola was wearing when she was last seen, however she usually wears sporty clothes such as leggings or jogging pants, trainers, and a white denim jacket.
She is known to frequent areas of Liverpool, Manchester, North Wales and South Wales.
We are becoming increasingly concerned for Nicola’s whereabouts and anyone with information is asked to contact Merseyside Police on 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.