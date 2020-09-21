Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was in collision with a bicycle on Stanningley Road, Leeds on Saturday.

Officers were called to reports of a collision between the Grey Audi and Red BMX bike at 5.45pm on Saturday afternoon to Stanningley road heading away from Leeds City Centre.

The cyclist an 11 year old was injured and taken to hospital. He currently remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Police would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time or who witnessed the collision or may have dash cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting log 1481 of 19 September.