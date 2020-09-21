Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault which took place at Heaven’s Gate at Longleat, near Warminster.

It happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Saturday 29 August 2020 when two female carers were looking after a woman in her 30s.

There was an altercation between the three women and Police believe there were a number of eye witnesses who could provide information about exactly what happened.

Det Con Steph Brazier, from Wiltshire Police, said: “We know there were a lot of people in the area at the time, as this was a bank holiday weekend and the weather was good, so there were a lot of visitors at the site.

“We also believe a number of people witnessed the altercation and some may have filmed or taken photographs on their phones.

“If this was you, please contact us to assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call DC Brazier on 101, quoting crime reference 54200088437.