Philip died after he was struck by a car on Potter Street at around midnight on Friday 18 October.

A 41-year-old man from Harlow was arrested on Tuesday 22 September on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A 49-year-old woman from Harlow, arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder, and a 40-year-old man from the town who was arrested on suspicion of murder have both been released on bail until Wednesday 25 November.

A 38-year-old man from Harlow, arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday 27 August, has also been bailed until Wednesday 25 November.

A 36 year-old man and a 34-year-old man, both from Harlow, remain under investigation.

Mark Brinkley, 25, of Elizabeth Way, Harlow, has been charged with murder.

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday 28 October and has been remanded in custody.